Yesterday’s crop ratings were “lower than expected” for soybeans, helping support markets to open the evening trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean meal is currently trading sharply higher with beans, while soybean oil is lower following lower palm and crude oil prices.”
“November soybeans gapped higher last night following a worse than expected crop progress report,” Blue Line Futures said. “With that said, it has been a relatively tame reaction thus far. A failure to sustain the overnight momentum would not be good for the Bulls.”