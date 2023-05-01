People are also reading…
Soybean planting is ahead of last year’s pace. “The oilseed complex was higher with soybeans as the leader,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weekly Planting Progress: Soybeans – 19% planted (7% last year). Demand remains active for U.S. soybeans, even though Brazil came through with a record soybean crop in 2023.”
“Export inspections at 15 mln bu. were in line with expectations and the weekly amount needed to reach the USDA export forecast of 2.015 bln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections are up less than 1% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 7%.”