A mostly weaker Tuesday session to follow the gains starting the week has both soybeans and soy oil in the red. Soymeal futures are the outlier, extending their gains by $2.70 to $4.50 through midday. Beans are backing off by 4 1/2 to 8 1/2 cents. Soybean Oil futures are down by 10 to 34 points at midday, according to Total Farm Marketing.
US soybeans are now cheaper than SA origin starting in Oct-23. Expect to start to see a pick-up in China purchases, predicts Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services. Yesterday’s announced sale of 4.5 mil. bu. to China was the first in nearly a month. Sales continue to run well below the historical norm.