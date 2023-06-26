People are also reading…
July soybeans down 16 ¾ to up 11 overnight, big overnight ranges as we stay in the weather market volatility. Demand continues to look a little stronger with Argentina out and Brazil more focused on corn, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Survey respondents are looking for NASS to report 805 mbu of June 1 soybean stocks on Friday. The full range of estimates is from 750 to 920 mbu. Last year’s June 1 stocks were 967 mbu implying a Q3 consumption of 964 million. If the trade average guess is realized on Friday with no revisions, 2022/23’s Q3 demand would be 880 mbu, according Total Farm Marketing.