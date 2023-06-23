People are also reading…
Soybeans are seeing strong losses to end the week, as prices take correction after the aggressive run higher. That selling pressure should continue to close out the week, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Apparently the soybean market this morning has shifted its view toward crop conditions, perhaps because of forecasts of slow-moving fronts capable of dropping more concentrated rain in to areas receiving rain and because the active weather pattern is extended slightly into Monday, according the Hightower Report.