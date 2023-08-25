People are also reading…
November soybeans set a new high for the week this morning as soyoil leads the way higher. December soyoil erased yesterday’s losses and it up over a penny. December meal has traded a narrow, 2-sided range overnight staying within yesterday’s range, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
A southwest Georgia farmer, Alex Harrell has set a new world record for soybean yield, getting a verified 206.7997 bushels per acre on Aug 23. The yield was on a 10-acre plot micromanaged within a 60-acre field. The previous world record of 190.23 bushels per acre was grown in 2019 by another Georgian, Randy Dowdy, according to Total Farm Marketing.