Soybeans made a session high early in the morning, “but met some selling interest during the day session,” CHS Hedging said. “Follow-through came strength from Friday’s shockingly low acreage estimate from USDA gave beans a strong start overnight.”
“Soybeans ended the day higher after Friday’s huge rally, but November beans backed significantly off their highs overnight where they reached the highest levels since late February,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean meal closed lower while soybean oil closed higher.”