Export interest in soybeans has been very quiet this week and with a larger than expected increase in ending stocks by the USDA last Friday, the market has dropped, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
The weekly Export Sales report showed 17k MT of old crop beans were sold for the week that ended 5/11. That was at the low end of estimates and was down 73% from last week. New crop soybean sales were 663k MT, which were double the estimates and led by unknown and China, according to Total Farm Marketing.