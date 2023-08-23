People are also reading…
“Today’s heat was top of mind today despite the decent reports from the crop tour yesterday,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans jumped higher when we reopened as soyoil and meal found buyers. The USDA announced the sale of 100 tmt of meal to unknown for new crop this morning.”
“Exports have been mostly sluggish, but a slow stream of small sales to China and unknown destinations has been coming in and today, a sale of 100,000 metric tons of soybean cake were reported to unknown destinations for the 23/24 marketing year,” Total Farm Marketing said.