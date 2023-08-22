People are also reading…
Front month soy prices are mixed heading into the day session. Beans are working mostly higher, but on either side of UNCH within a penny. Meal is mostly higher, while BO is extending the red start for the week. November soybeans saw a 24 1/2 cent range on the day, but gave most of the upside back to close near the open. That was still enough for 5 to 8 cent gains across the board after the gap higher overnight. Soymeal futures ended the day with 1.5% to 2% gains of as much as $7.50. Soybean Oil on the other hand closed with 27 to 37 point losses, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Renewed loss fears from Illinois, the largest US soybean producing state, is providing limited support, according to the Hightower Report. The failure to see significant improvement in the soybean crop in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota despite a protracted rain cycle will ultimately be bullish, the report said.