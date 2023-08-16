People are also reading…
“A strong soyoil market and increasing heat for next week were the impetus to the higher soybean market today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “However, the 11-15 day forecast is wetter for the central and northeastern Midwest. Today’s corrective bounce wiped out this week’s early loss in November beans.”
“Soybeans ended the day higher along with both soybean meal and oil, as the hot and dry two-week weather forecast adds support to prices and may lower crop ratings slightly,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The recent rains came at a good time for pod fill, but the heat could ding yields.”