People are also reading…
Soybeans followed the pattern of corn with the nearby holding onto small gains and then losing them in the final few minutes, Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging said this afternoon. Internationally, soybean oil and palm oil are strong as Malaysia is expecting a reduced crop due to the emerging El Nino conditions.
November soybeans have consolidated over the past six trading sessions. Meanwhile, there are some concerns with dry weather in the forecast for some areas of the Midwest, The Hightower Report said today.