People are also reading…
Soybeans are starting off Friday with 5 to 7 cent losses from the overnight trade, as November sits at the overnight low. The Soybean Oil futures ended Thursday mixed and within 10 points of UNCH while the beans and meal closed in the black. Soybean futures were 4c off their session highs at the close for 7 ¾ to 10 cent gains. September beans went off the board at $13.43 ¾ - a 16 ¾ cent discount to the Nov. Soymeal futures settled up by $4.50/ton, said Total Farm Marketing.
Over the last 60-90 days, major bean-producing areas of Brazil have seen below-normal rain amounts, and seasonal maps for the coming months aren’t showing signs of relief, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging