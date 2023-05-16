People are also reading…
Favorable weather forecasts also pressured the soybean complex, with both old crop and new crop contracts breaking support levels today. “Soybean oil led the way with sharp losses after yesterday’s bearish stocks report,” Jim Warren on CHS Hedging said today.
Traders remain concerned with the talk of El Nino and the possible impact on Southeast Asia. Indian monsoon rains are a concern, and traders are also monitoring growing conditions for Indonesia and Malaysia. The move higher this morning came despite a disappointing export inspections report, The Hightower Report said this afternoon.