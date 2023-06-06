People are also reading…
Soybeans are pulled higher by a stronger wheat and corn market. The crop progress report didn’t have much for bullish news as planting came in at 91% vs. the average of 76% and emergence was 74% vs. the average of 56%. The first G/E rating was 62%, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Survey respondents are looking for USDA to raise the old crop soybean carryout by 6.4 mbu to 221.4 in Friday’s update. The full range of estimates is from 15 mbu tighter to 25 mbu looser. The average trade guess for old crop world carryout is 100.7 MMT vs. 101 in May, according Total Farm Marketing.