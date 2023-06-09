People are also reading…
2022/23 carryout is expected to increase 8 million bushels to 223 million bushels, 2023/24 carryout is expected to increase 10 million bushels to 345 million bushels, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Soybeans are up by 3 1/4 to 6 1/4 cents so far, as meal and oil are also each up by 0.4% in anticipation of the USDA reports . Soybean prices ended Thursday with some 10 1/2 to 12 1/2 cent gains. July was left out, ending only 2 1/2 cents higher. Soybean oil futures rallied the most on Thursday with 2.8% to 4% gains on the day. Soymeal faded with $1.20 to $1.30 front month losses, according Total Farm Marketing.