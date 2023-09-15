People are also reading…
The soybean complex was mostly lower with beans down 18 to 20 cents, while oil recovered to close higher. Meanwhile, no export announcements today as US soybeans are at or above SA supplies thru the end of Nov. 23, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
“Midday weather forecasts continued the trend of better rains later next week into next weekend for the central Midwest, which pressured soybean prices,” The Hightower Report said today. Soybean prices found overnight support, but turning lower going into the morning opening as they maintained downside momentum throughout the day before finishing Friday's outside-day session with a moderate loss, The Report said.