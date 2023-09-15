Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Yesterday’s WASDE report was not particularly bearish, but elicited a negative market reaction as trade was possibly expecting friendlier num…

Soybeans

“November soybeans set a new low for the week before bouncing higher,” said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging. It was a sideways trade most of th…

Soybeans

Soybean futures had a “minimal price change after a fairly quiet night,” CHS Hedging said. “Soybean oil was lower despite a stronger palm and …

Soybeans

“Tomorrow, the USDA will release the WASDE report, in which they will revise yields, export demand, and potentially acreage,” Total Farm Marke…

Soybeans

Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected …