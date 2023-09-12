With a significant range down move today for soybeans in the aftermath of the USDA report, the takeaway from the report was clearly bearish, The Hightower Report said today.
Front month soy futures dropped sharply after seeing the updated USDA S&D figures, Alan Brugler of Barchart said under the headline of “Soy futures collapse after report.”
November soybeans broke through technical support and closed below $13.50. The next support is the 200-day MA at $13.31, said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said today.