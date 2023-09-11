People are also reading…
“Tomorrow, the USDA will release the WASDE report, in which they will revise yields, export demand, and potentially acreage,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Average estimates are for yield to drop by 0.7 bpa, for harvested acres to increase slightly, and most importantly, for ending stocks to fall by about 40 mb for 23/24, which could elicit a bullish market reaction.”
“The USDA this morning announced the sale of 185 tmt of meal to the Philippines,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Positioning ahead of tomorrow’s report was likely for today’s narrow range, higher soybean market today. November soybeans traded in a tight 11-cent range. November beans have managed to stay above 1350 since Aug. 23.”