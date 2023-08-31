People are also reading…
“November soybeans stayed on the defensive today on month-end profit taking with selling picking up speed in the last hour of trading,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “November beans and October products have closed lower for the last 3 days. The entire soy complex posted gains for the month. November soybeans were up 37 cents in August.”
“Soybeans ended the day sharply lower, along with both soybean meal and oil, despite the hot and dry weather and decent export sales today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Earlier in the day, soybean oil traded higher with help from higher crude and palm oil, but the entire grain complex faded lower by the end of the day.”