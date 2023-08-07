Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“The soy complex was higher today with soybean meal following that same trend, but soybean oil was lower in all contracts,” Total Farm Marketi…

Soybeans

November soybeans held support at their 200- day moving average and managed a close above it. Both soymeal and soyoil recovered with gains tod…

Soybeans

Overnight soy futures trading has prices with 0.5% to 2.2% weaker so far. Beans are down the most with 24 1/4 to 33 cents lower. Soybean Oil f…

Soybeans

“November soybeans also had an outside day lower close, making new lows for the week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal was also w…

Soybeans

The Hightower Report is surprised how high soybean prices are given the weather. “In our opinion are very surprised to see soybean prices hold…