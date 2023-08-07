People are also reading…
“The soy complex was on the defensive from favorable weather outlook for the soybean crop during August,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal was pressured lower from slowed demand for US meal over the summer months. Oil was lower in sympathy with the weakness in the crude oil market.”
“Soybeans ended the day lower, along with both soy products, after heavy rains fell throughout the Midwest this weekend with more forecast into the month,” Total Farm Marketing said. November beans seemed to find support at the 100-day moving average.”