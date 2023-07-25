People are also reading…
With the Black Sea Corridor closed, traders are again examining substitution trade for the restricted supply. Ukraine’s full-year sunflower oil exports are forecast to reach 4.75 mmt for the 2023-24 MY. This represents 38% of the global sunflower oil trade but is slightly less than 5% of the total vegetable oil trade, said Total Farm Marketing.
Soybeans are lower across the board with lack of support from soybean oil. Good-to-excellent rating was expected to stay steady this week but fell 1% to 54%, according Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.