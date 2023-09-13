People are also reading…
“Yesterday’s WASDE report was not particularly bearish, but elicited a negative market reaction as trade was possibly expecting friendlier numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Final production was pegged at 4.146 bb compared to 4.205 bb in August, while the new crop carryout was called at 220 mb, which was 7 mb higher than the Dow Jones average trade guess.”
“No export sales announcements again today,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans seemed content to follow meal lower early in the session, but the sharply higher soyoil market finally took the upper hand and dragged soybeans to the plus side.”