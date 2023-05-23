People are also reading…
Brazilian soybean production in 2022/23 is expected to total 155.66 tonnes, up 21.1% over the previous season’s harvest, per Safras & Mercado. If confirmed, it will be the biggest harvest in history, according to the Hightower Report.
Dr. Cordonnier lowered his Argentine soybean production estimate to 22.0 mmt (down 1.0 mmt), because of adverse weather conditions throughout the planting and growing season. His Brazil production estimate was left unchanged at 155.0 mmt, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.