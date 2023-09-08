People are also reading…
“November soybeans set a new low for the week before bouncing higher,” said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging. It was a sideways trade most of the day in a narrow 12 ½ cent daily trading range. It managed to close above its 50-day moving average support at $13.56 ½, she said.
The soybean market today extended the prior day's range down move and posted an 11-day low before rebounding. “Not surprisingly processor bids for US soybeans today were mixed as commercial traders also waited for fresh signals on the size of the US crop,” The Hightower Report said today.