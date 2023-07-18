People are also reading…
August soymeal is leading the soy complex higher overnight. November soybeans have rallied to near the July 3 high, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
The Crop Progress report indicated 56% of the soybean acreage was blooming and 20% setting pods, 5% points and 3% points above their respective 5-year averages. Crop ratings were up 4% to 55% good/excellent, which along with the other categories brought the Brugler500 index 7 points higher to 346, according Total Farm Marketing.