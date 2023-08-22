People are also reading…
November beans and September soyoil led the downside today despite the extreme heat across the Midwest this week. “If you can’t rally on bullish news, what will it take?” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging ponders.
November soybeans were the biggest, and only, winner during yesterday’s session, but they were the biggest loser today. The Crop Progress leaving G/E ratings unchanged (58% G/E) yesterday afternoon came as a bit of a disappointment, Blue Line Futures said. “Price action today was emblematic of that sentiment,” it said today.