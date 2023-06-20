People are also reading…
Crop ratings for soybeans will likely also drop in this afternoon’s report, but the market isn’t as concerned over crop conditions with beans this early in the season, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Soybeans are starting off the week mostly red. Futures gapped higher at the open but have been fading since leading to 3 to 8 cent weakness into the day session. November has already seen a 37 1/4 cent range for the new week. Friday’s session ended with front month gains of as much as 50 cents, which left November at a $1.38 gain for the week, according Total Farm Marketing.