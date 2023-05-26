July beans gained 30 cents on the week and Nov beans 13 cents, “a welcome sight for producers although it pales in comparison to losses seen the past two weeks,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
There are no signs of a low yet, The Hightower Report said today, but concerns about dry weather might support a bounce, it said.
“With debt ceiling talks in Washington D.C. appearing to progress, there has been a sense of optimism that has permeated the markets and likely added a broad level of support to the commodities,” The Grain Market Insider said today.