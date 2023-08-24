Soybeans are continuing to glean support from heat across the Midwest, “with little to no rain in the forecast,” CHS Hedging said. Today’s export sales report also showed “very high” figures for old and new crop beans.
Old crop beans had 364,900 tonnes sold, exceeding expectations, while new crop had 1.218 mln tonnes sold, right at the top of the expectation range.
Total Farm Marketing noted how China is conducting trials on GMO soybeans and corn “and surprise, yields were up to 11.6% higher in those trials.” China has not yet approved commercial planting of GMO grains.