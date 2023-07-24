People are also reading…
“Beans followed the wave of buying in grains, but bean oil is still the leader of the complex,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “August bean oil was up $2.59 to $71.99 and BOQ/BOZ was up another 77 cents to $7.37. August board crush gained 18.5 cents to 255. Weekly soybean condition rating was down 1 point to 54% good-to-excellent vs. 55% estimate.”
“Export inspections at 10 mln bushels were in line with expectations, however just shy of the 12 mln bushels needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The USDA announced the sale of 121k (4.4 mln bushels) of new crop soybeans to China.”