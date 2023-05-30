People are also reading…
The soybean complex was sharply lower across the board with soybeans down 30 to 40 cents, Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said today. “On the weekly bar chart spot soybeans at $12.96 ½ are at the midpoint between the COVID low in April 2020 and last summer’s high,” he said.
July beans traded under $13/bu. for the first time since July 2022 and settled below $13 for the first time since January 2022. November beans hit their lowest since August 2021, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today. As for crop progress, delayed a day for recognition of Memorial Day, USDA showed soybeans at 83% planted vs 82% estimate, and 56% emerged vs 40% average.