“November soybeans continued their rally this morning, continuing strength after USDA’s est. of 4 mln less acres than expected on Friday, but that was the high for the day and prices closed with only slight gains,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “This rally is giving incentive for more double crop acres, but the clock is ticking, especially with recent rains delaying fieldwork.”
“To date in the Sept-Aug marketing year, cumulative crush has reached 1.683 bln bu. up less than 1% from YA, in line with the current USDA forecast of 2.220 bln bu.” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soybean oil stocks fell to 2.386 bln lbs. down 6% from April and slightly below expectations.”