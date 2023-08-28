People are also reading…
Soybean futures opened strong on Sunday night and are currently double digits higher and just 7 cents off the high. Meal is also starting the new week in the black, while BO is firm to 22 points in the red. On Friday soy trading ended with double digit gains for the beans of as much as 1.17%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The Pro Farmer crop tour estimated US soybean yield at 49.7 BPA vs. USDA at 50.9 BPA. They forecasted production at 4.11 billion bushels vs. USDA at 4.205 billion bushels, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.