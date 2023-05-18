People are also reading…
Soy markets are watching favorable planting conditions for the U.S. as well as a weak market for soy products, CHS Hedging said. “The products haven’t had a good week, soft meal demand domestically and for bean oil has hurt. Also, market may be concerned about the EPA’s final biofuel mandates in June.”
“We tested and held support (Tuesday) but didn’t keep it on Wednesday,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We are oversold, but when you see these big down days they come in moves of three or four days so there could be additional selling pressure.”