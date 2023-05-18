Related to this story

Soybeans

NASS reported soy planting progress advanced 14% points to 49% complete as of 5/14. That remains 13% points ahead of average. Illinois was 32p…

Favorable weather forecasts also pressured the soybean complex, with both old crop and new crop contracts breaking support levels today. “Soyb…

“July beans are trading under $14 and nearing last week’s low, while Nov beans took out their March low to their lowest since last July,” CHS …

Soybean markets “are looking at decent losses so far this week,” CHS Hedging said. “Meal exports were about the only bright spot in the sales …

“Soybeans closed higher today along with soybean oil, supported in part by carryover strength from the corn market and a higher crude oil mark…