“Soybeans closed off the day’s highs as the refreshed forecast called for possible chances of rain along with cooler temperatures,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Early strength came from lower crop ratings and a dry outlook. November traded in a relatively narrow 14 ¾ cent range. Products were mixed with firmer meal and lower soyoil.”
“Yesterday’s crop ratings showed the good to excellent rating for soybeans falling sharply by 5% to 53%,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The poor to very poor rating also increased by 3% to 17%. These are the worst ratings since 2012.”