“July soybeans experienced an outside day higher trade on Friday which is a bullish technical development,” The Hightower Report said today. There is bullish technical action for soybeans, but they are oversold, The Report said.
Tight on hand supplies may be supporting the soy complex, The Grain Market insider said this morning.
However, some analysts have dropped US soybean exports and raised US carryout due to higher Brazil supply and lower Brazil export prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.