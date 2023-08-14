People are also reading…
Front month soy futures are up 6 to 9 cents in the beans, $1.70 to $2.70 in the meal, and 20 to 40 points in the oil. Soybeans had traded as much as 15 1/4 cents higher overnight. Soybeans headed into the weekend with 10 to 14 cent losses, according to Total Farm Marketing.
It’s a little surprising that soybeans are up after weekend rain, but heat returns by the end of this week and may last through August. The updated forecast is likely the supportive factor, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging