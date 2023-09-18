People are also reading…
Current soy quotes are 1 ½ to 3 ½ cents in the red and near the session lows so far for Monday. Soybeans closed with 17 ¾ to 20 ¼ cent losses on Friday. Preliminary open interest confirmed net new selling interest, rising 13,001 contracts. That left the November contract at a net 22 ¾ cent loss for the week, said Total Farm Marketing.
Products are mixed with the soybean meal up around $0.50/ton. Bean oil is down around 50 points. Managed money sold 8,995 contracts to bring their net long position to 73,815 in soybeans, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging