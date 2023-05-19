People are also reading…
“Soybeans started the session with strength suggesting an overdue bounce was forthcoming, but by the end of the day they sent a clear message that the decline wasn’t over yet,” said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. The July contract settled 37 ¾ cents off its high and trading the lowest price since July of last year, Warren said.
While November soybeans failed to close higher on the session Thursday, they forged a strong recovery off the lows and have extended the recovery impressively this morning, The Hightower Report said today.