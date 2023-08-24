People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended the day higher for the second day, along with soybean meal, but soybean oil was lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand for soybean meal has been firm with Brazilian soymeal basis up $22 per ton this week, and an export sale of 100,000 mt of soybean cake was reported to unknown destinations.”
“After years of resisting the planting of genetically modified corn and soybean crops, this year China expanded GMO acreage for study in a pilot program,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Yesterday China’s Farm Ministry stated the results were “outstanding and the application of the technology was completely safe.”