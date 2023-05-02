People are also reading…
There still have not been any soybean or soybean meal deliveries against the May contract. This is an indicator of tight supplies, according to Grain Market Insider.
Soybeans and the products were higher yesterday as selling tied to reports that Brazil basis levels are so low that some American processors can import more cheaply than buying from US producers and shipping by rail was not seen in trading due to the May Day holiday in Brazil., according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.