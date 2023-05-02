Related to this story

Soybeans

The soybean market was mixed after “disappointing exports,” CHS Hedging said, combined with a “huge Brazilian soybean harvest providing pressu…

Soybeans

The Argentinian soybean crop is just over 28% harvested with new production estimates between 20 and 23 mmt which compares to last week’s harv…

Soybeans

“Today's close on the November was the second lowest of this general downtrend,” Allendale said. “Export sales concerns are now being traded. …

Soybeans

In an effort to reduce their reliance on huge soybean imports China has proposed a 3 year plan to cut soybean meal feed rations to 13% from 14…

Soybeans

Lower Brazilian soybean prices are lower putting pressure on US soybeans, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.