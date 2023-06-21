People are also reading…
Soybeans also gapped higher in the open last night and trade near the highs as the G/E rating dropped 5% to 54%, the lowest rating since 2018 when it was also at 54%, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
The EPA announced it would boost the 2024 biofuel mandate to 3.04 billion gallons from the initially proposed 2.89 billion gallons, but the soybean market’s focus remained locked on weather, as conditions are expected to worsen in the highest-yield U.S. growing regions over the next two weeks, according to the Hightower Report.