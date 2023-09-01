USDA announced the sale of 7.275 million bushels of new crop soybeans to unknown. “We’ve had a bean sale announcement every day this week and the weather is not favorable to finish the beans, but prices were still down for the week,” said Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.
People are also reading…
November soybeans have closed higher the day before and the day after Labor Day in 7 of the last 10 years, but not always in the same year, she said.
Soybean futures dropped this week from a high near $14.09 to a low near $13.69. Some feel that late season rains could help US yield, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.