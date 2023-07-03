People are also reading…
Soybeans are continuing Friday’s strong close this morning as the market is trying to price in a much lower acreage picture, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
The NASS reports had bullish surprises on Friday, leading to expanded limits for today. Soy oil prices closed lock limit higher past July’s limitless in delivery trade. Meal futures saw $16 to $17.30 gains on the day. Soybeans themselves rallied over 5% in the nearbys and over 6% in the Nov contract to close with 45 to 77 1/2 cent gains. That left new crop with a near $2 bushel gain for the month of June, according Total Farm Marketing.