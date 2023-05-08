People are also reading…
“Soybeans started the day with some strength but that faded as soybean oil fell and corn failed to offer support,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Planting pace is expected to hit 34% this week vs. 19% last week, which was 8% above average. Inspections this week came in at 394,755 MT as the pace continues to slow down, this week was the lowest since September.”
“While Brazilian soybean premiums have risen slightly from a few weeks ago, their prices are low enough to spur Chinese demand and for China to cancel US purchases for cheaper Brazilian soybeans,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Brazilian producers are scaling back on sales, however, which could drive prices back up.”