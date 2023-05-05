People are also reading…
The monthly release from the Census confirmed 115.22 mbu of soybeans were shipped during March which brought the full year total to 1.725 bln. That was 86% of the USDA forecast. March meal export shipments were 1.336 mmt, a 44% increase from February and a 23% increase from March ’22. Census confirmed 5,087 mt of bean oil exports in March. The full year total reached 61.4k mt, or just 27% of the April WASDE forecast, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Soybeans were 19% planted last week, a record for that date. Next week’s average pace is 21%, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.