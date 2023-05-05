Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The oilseed complex was mixed as soybeans and soy oil moved higher, but meal moved lower, CHS Hedging said. “Prices eventually turned higher, …

Soybeans

Soybean markets “were on the defensive” today, CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from slowed export demand and ideas that we …

Soybeans

The Argentinian soybean crop is just over 28% harvested with new production estimates between 20 and 23 mmt which compares to last week’s harv…

Soybeans

There still have not been any soybean or soybean meal deliveries against the May contract. This is an indicator of tight supplies, according t…

Soybeans

Soybean futures fell throughout much of April due to Brazilian exports growing, CIH said, despite a “massive decrease in Argentine production.…