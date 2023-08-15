People are also reading…
NASS reported 94% of the soy crop was blooming as of 8/13, 2% points ahead of the average development. The Crop Progress report had 78% setting pods, from 66% last week and 75% on average. Soybean conditions scored a 355 on the Brugler500 Index, a remarkable 10-point improvement to match the long term average. Missouri is still the worst ranked of the 18 states at a 309 on the Index, according to Total Farm Marketing.
November soybeans were 2-sided overnight with a lower start on better-than-expected conditions, rallied back until the middle of the night then retreated once again. SX traded in a range from 8 ½ cents higher to 11 ½ cents lower, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.