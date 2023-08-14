People are also reading…
“Soybeans began the day higher along with both soybean meal and oil and ended slightly below the highs of the day following Friday’s friendly USDA report and a bullish weather forecast,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Export inspections at 11 mln bu. were above expectations and in line with the amount needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast of 1.980 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “In addition the USDA announced the sale of 416k tons (15 mil. bu.) of new crop soybeans to an unknown buyer.”