Soybeans are currently 10 to 15 ¼ cents higher this morning. They extended the strength into Thursday, as contracts closed anywhere from 2 to 15 ¾ cents higher, led by the deferred contracts. Soymeal futures were down 90 cents to $4.90/ton, with front month Soybean Oil futures up 83-109 points. The meal action was long liquidation, while OI changed little for soy oil and suggested rotation of ownership, according Total Farm Marketing.
Forecasts for high heat with no rain into next week are driving prices higher overnight, an unfavorable weather week ahead for soybeans. November soybeans gapped higher from yesterday’s close to trade to its highest since Aug. 2, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging